Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'

After the heartbreaking, shocking demise of Dharmendra, filmmaker Anil Sharma revealed if he would still bring Apne 2, the sequel to his 2007 hit sports drama Apne, that featured the Deols together for the first time on the big screen.

Dharmendra's demise is a fresh wound, a nightmare millions of fans are still unable to believe. Amid the pain and suffering of losing Bollywood's beloved He-Man, filmmaker Anil Sharma dropped the big update on Apne 2. In 2007, Anil brought a Tsunami of emotions as moviegoers got to see a real father-son trio, the Deols, in the sports drama Apne. The movie was a smash hit, and the biggest reason was the visual treat of watching Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol playing themselves in it.

Over the years, Apne achieved a cult status in the sports drama genre, and people were eagerly waiting for Apne's sequel. On November 30, 2020, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, producers announced Apne 2 with the OG trio, and the youngest Deol, Karan. The film was slated for Diwali 2021, but it kept getting delayed. Ultimately, Apne 2 got postponed indefinitely, as there was no major update on the project.

Anil Sharma on Apne 2 after Dharmendra's demise

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anil Sharma expressed grief over Dharmendra's death, calling it 'personal and professional loss' for him. Speaking about the future of Apne 2, Anil Sharma said, “Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it's impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track, and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it's not possible.”

It seems like Apne 2 will always remain like an unfinished story, an unbelievable dream. After Apne, the Deols appeared in Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). The success of this film started a franchise. However, the following sequels, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, flopped, leading to an abrupt end to the franchise. Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance will be in Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis. The movie will release in cinemas on December 25.