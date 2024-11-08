In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Apeksha Porwal talked about her series Honeymoon Photographer

Apeksha Porwal, Miss India winner, who made her smashing debut with the series Undekhi, recently impressed te audience with her performance in the show Honeymoon Photographer which also starred Asha Negi.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Apeksha Porwal talked about the mixed response received by the show and revealed if Asha Negi getting more limelight than her affected her as a parallel lead.

Talking about how she bagged the role, Apeksha Porwal said, "Like any other role, I auditioned for the part then there was another round of audition and then a meeting with the director and the producer, and yeah, and then as per usual wait of a few months, then I got the part of Zoya."

Talking about the mixed reviews of the show, Apeksha said, "I'd like to focus on a couple of things that did come before like the performances were appreciated, that I'm really grateful for and from the masses, from the audience, people have said good things, they've enjoyed the show. So yeah I feel like that's what I'd like to focus on and of course, there's constructive criticism as well."

When asked if Asha Negi getting all the limelight affected her, the actress said, "That doesn't affect me at all. The show is called Honeymoon Photographer and Honeymoon photographer is Asha and i think she's done a fantastic job. While playing the parallel lead there's been a lot said about Zoya as well and I feel grateful that people have appreciated and liked that performance as well. so for me talking about the show, appreciating it, whoever the actor maybe I think it's a win-win for the show."

She talked about her journey in the industry and said, "I think you're talking about Undekhi. and yes there's a lot of discrimination in society. There definitely is a hierarchy. There is power-play. In my journey as an actor course, there have been a lot of ups and downs but I feel the more hard work you put in with a certain amount of luck, with a certain amount of constant learning, the more you keep at it the I would say the luckier you get. I've had quite a tough journey as an actor but I've also had my fair share of blessings."

Apekasha called her debut film a blessing and said, "Undekhi was I think one of my greatest blessings and yes I got to do action in Undekhi and I got to explore such different characters and the action was also quite challenging you know because i was running barefoot in the jungle throughout the show and to top it off was the Manali cold and tackling dangers and training in that sort of stuff was a great adventure for me. That was my first show ever and it was a fantastic ride for me as I always say I have a lot of gratitude for that experience. "