Aparshakti Khurana talks about boycott trend, equates it to Bollywood vs South debate | Exclusive

In the last few months, many Hindi films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra have been targeted online in the form of the Boycott Bollywood trend due to some of the controversial statements made by these films' leading stars in the past. This ongoing cancel culture has even impacted the box office performance of biggies such as Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan.

In a recent freewheeling conversation with Aparshakti Khurana, we at DNA talked about his latest theatrical release titled Dhokha D Corner and even asked the actor his opinion on these hashtags. Aparshakti equated the boycott trend to the North vs South debate which had happened in the recent past after the huge successes of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

"I really believe that these hashtags and social media trends are just kinds of people sitting at home, they are school-college going kids I would like to believe. And now I feel that after every four to five months, a new trend emerges and starts getting talked about", the Street Dancer actor said.

He further continued, "Like sometime back, people were comparing South and Bollywood movies. I feel only three films have worked in the South too - RRR, Pushpa, and one more. Here too, we have Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files. There have been flops in the South too, nobody is talking about that. People are not going to the theatres to watch each and every film".

Aparshakti, who has been getting great responses for his performance as the alleged terrorist Haq Gul in his latest film directed by Kookie Gulati, concluded, "Someone has just started these hashtags by chance, and now everyone is tripping over them. It's just a trend that comes out of nowhere and just fades away".



Apart from Aparshakti, Vikram Vedha actor R Madhavan, NH 10 fame Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar, in her acting debut, are seen playing the lead characters in Dhokha Round D Corner that hit theatres on National Cinema Day, i.e. September 23.