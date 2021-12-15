Aparshakti Khurana shares intriguing first look from upcoming film 'Dhoka Round D Corner'

Aparshakti Khurana, who made his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster 'Dangal', is excited for his upcoming film titled 'Dhoka Round D Corner'. The film is a suspense thriller and also stars R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles.

Aparshakti took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first look from the film. Unveiling his look in the suspense thriller, Aparshakti wrote, "Just found this in my photo gallery. Looking forward to Dhokha, a @tseriesfilms suspense thriller. It launches @khushalikumar also starring @actormaddy @darshankumaar and is directed by @kookievgulati".

The actor can be seen donning short hair, clad in a brown and orange checked shirt in the picture. He has mainly acted in comedies like 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' in his career till now and with 'Dhokha Round D Corner', the actor seems to be shifting gears to more genres. His first look from the upcoming film is definitely interesting and intriguing.



Aparshati had earlier shared the film's poster on his Instagram account with the caption, "A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar. Directed by Kookie Gulati. A 2022 release."





Talking about the film being his first suspense thriller, Aparshakti states, "Attempting a genre that I have never done before is certainly a challenge, but it is something that I have been wanting to do since a very long time. Extremely delighted by the response I have been getting for the first look of the film. Let's get cracking with loads of action ahead!"

The film wrapped its shooting last month and is all set for a 2022 release.