Aparshakti Khurana's latest Instagram posts are a laugh riot

Aparshakti Khurana, who is known for his fabulous acting skills and leaving a mark on the audiences with his impressive performances in various films including 'Stree' and 'Luka Chuppi' among others as a supporting actor, has a special talent too -- great comic timing -- which he has recently put to use to put out some hilarious Instagram posts along with funny yet sometimes informative captions.

The Dangal actor, who is said to have been looking forward to resuming shoot to finish portions of his upcoming film, Helmet, that casts him as a solo hero for the first time, has been treating his fans and social media users with some COVID-related fun posts.

In one post, Aparshaki, who can be seen donning matching separates teamed with white sneakers and sunglasses, seems to be looking for something. When one reads his caption, you get to know that he is finding if a 'COVID vaccine is on its way'. He captioned the image, "Checking if the vaccine is on its way."

In another post, Aparshakti can be seen giving out a message on social distancing in his usual unique style. He wrote, "If my legs can socially distance, you can too."

Channeling his inner Bollywood actor and posing for a great capture while holding boots in his hand, Aparshakti wrote, "Jootey Loh Paise Doh", a popular song from the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Next, while posting a short clip of him running onto a pile of cement sacks, he mentioned that this should be considered as his audition for the next Spiderman film.

Take a look.

Earlier, Aparshakti posted a photo from his wedding on his Instagram account, to wish his wife Akriti on their 6th wedding anniversary.

Aparshakti has been a part of various critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films. However, Helmet, helmed by Satram Ramani, will mark his debut as a lead actor.