Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Varun Sharma attend Salman Khan's niece Ayat's pre-birthday bash, see pics

Salman Khan shares his birthday with his niece Ayat Sharm on December 27. To celebrate their daughter's upcoming third birthday, Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma hosted a grand pre-birthday bash on the night of Sunday, December 25, coinciding with the festival of Christmas.

The lavish party marked the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Aparshakti Khurana, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and many more. Aparshakti even shared some glimpses from the party on his Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, the Luka Chuppi actor could be seen posing with his wife Aakriti Ahuja, his daughter Arzoie and Salman's sister Arpita, her husband Aayush, and their daughter Ayat. In another video, Aparshakti and actor Angad Bedi could be seen with their children on their shoulders.















For the unversed, Arpita and Aayush tied the knot with each other in the year 2014. The couple is parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, three years back on Salman Khan's 54th birthday. They even hosted multiple Bollywood celebs at their Eid celebrations and Ganpati darshan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, last month, Aayush introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller which currently has the working title of AS04. On the actor's 32nd birthday in October, he unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered a massive response from the audience.

Aayush was last seen in the action thriller film Antim: The Final Truth in November 2021 alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office. It was his second film after he made his debut in the romantic drama Loveyatri in 2018.



