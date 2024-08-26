Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

Ratan Tata's company repays Rs 20000 crore debt to avoid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

As Stree 2 is breaking records at the box office, a war between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and their PR teams has started on social media to take credit for the film's success.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 05:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'
Stree 2 has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has broken multiple records at the box office and continues to mint money. The horror comedy, a direct sequel to the 2018 superhit Stree, has already crossed Rs 500-crore mark worldwide and has also earned Rs 400 crore net in India. Amid this humongous success, there has been a credit war between the film's lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and their PR teams on social media.

Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, who played the pivotal roles of Bittu and Jana in Stree 2, have reflected on this PR game between Shraddha and Rajkummar. They both were asked how do they feel about social media posts claiming that the film is working just because of Shraddha Kapoor. Talking to Zoom, Aparshakti said, "Main ispe kuch bolunga, baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi, main kuch bolna nahin chahunga, audience jo kahe wo sahi hain. (If I say something, the conversation will open up and it will be discussed by everyone. I don't want to comment on it, whatever the audience feels is right is right)."

Adding that how this credit war is "slightly unpleasant" given the film's massive success, the actor continued, "See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now. It shouldn’t have happened now, when everyone is in a happy space, celebrating the film. In between all these things, when this happens, then you have to also take a side, but I don’t want to do that. They are all equally close to me and I respect their journeys. I am a big fan of journeys. What someone has gone through and can do well. Someone can dance well, act well, look well, or even do PR well. So there will be talent of all kinds, which can help that journey. I wouldn’t call PR my most strong part."

In a separate interview with Zoom, Abhishek also shared his views and stated, "I don’t understand PR and I don't understand the kind of conversation is going on social media. Whenever there is something successful, there will always be some negative points. We don't focus on such things. When we signed the film, we were never told that it belongs to this actor or that actor. This is a film with an ensemble cast, it belongs to everybody, and that is the beauty of this film. No noise and comparisons can change that."

Apart from Shraddha, Rajkummar, Aparshakti, and Abhishek, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film has cameo appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar. It is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

READ | Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Akshay, Govinda's heroine, who was called 'Madhuri Dixit no.2', became star overnight; quit films after marrying...

Meet Akshay, Govinda's heroine, who was called 'Madhuri Dixit no.2', became star overnight; quit films after marrying...

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 26; check affected areas, alternative routes

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 26; check affected areas, alternative routes

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

Meet Rakshitha Raju, first Indian female athlete in 1500m race at Paris Paralympics 2024

Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce

Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement