Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

As Stree 2 is breaking records at the box office, a war between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and their PR teams has started on social media to take credit for the film's success.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has broken multiple records at the box office and continues to mint money. The horror comedy, a direct sequel to the 2018 superhit Stree, has already crossed Rs 500-crore mark worldwide and has also earned Rs 400 crore net in India. Amid this humongous success, there has been a credit war between the film's lead actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and their PR teams on social media.

Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, who played the pivotal roles of Bittu and Jana in Stree 2, have reflected on this PR game between Shraddha and Rajkummar. They both were asked how do they feel about social media posts claiming that the film is working just because of Shraddha Kapoor. Talking to Zoom, Aparshakti said, "Main ispe kuch bolunga, baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi, main kuch bolna nahin chahunga, audience jo kahe wo sahi hain. (If I say something, the conversation will open up and it will be discussed by everyone. I don't want to comment on it, whatever the audience feels is right is right)."

Adding that how this credit war is "slightly unpleasant" given the film's massive success, the actor continued, "See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that. So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now. It shouldn’t have happened now, when everyone is in a happy space, celebrating the film. In between all these things, when this happens, then you have to also take a side, but I don’t want to do that. They are all equally close to me and I respect their journeys. I am a big fan of journeys. What someone has gone through and can do well. Someone can dance well, act well, look well, or even do PR well. So there will be talent of all kinds, which can help that journey. I wouldn’t call PR my most strong part."

In a separate interview with Zoom, Abhishek also shared his views and stated, "I don’t understand PR and I don't understand the kind of conversation is going on social media. Whenever there is something successful, there will always be some negative points. We don't focus on such things. When we signed the film, we were never told that it belongs to this actor or that actor. This is a film with an ensemble cast, it belongs to everybody, and that is the beauty of this film. No noise and comparisons can change that."

Apart from Shraddha, Rajkummar, Aparshakti, and Abhishek, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film has cameo appearances from Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar. It is the fourth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

