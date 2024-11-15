When asked about reports of him being abusive with Aishwarya Rai during their relationship, Salman Khan said, "Uske baare mein kya kahu sir. I just wish that, you know, I believe in one thing your personal life is your personal life."

Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, one of her most high-profile relationships was with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The duo met and fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but ended their relationship after only over two years because of personal differences. While both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai never really spoke about their dating life openly, there was one instance when Salman Khan appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where he spoke about Aishwarya Rai's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.

When asked about reports of him being abusive with Aishwarya Rai during their relationship, Salman Khan said, "Uske baare mein kya kahu sir. I just wish that, you know, I believe in one thing your personal life is your personal life. If I go to defend this, then sir, somewhere someone was a part of your life, and you’d be denying it."

Salman Khan then answered a pointed question about Aishwarya Rai's marriage with Abhishek Bachchan to which he said, "The best thing to do is stay silent. Itne saal beet gaye hai, you know, she is someone’s wife, married into a big family. I am very happy that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy. This is the best thing any ex-boyfriend would want. You don’t want, once your friendship is over, you don’t want that person to be miserable without you. You want that person to be really really happy without you. So that, ek selfish reason bhi hogya, there’s no guilt on your head. But it’s the best way to see it. That’s how I feel."

The video of Salman Khan's interview is currently going viral on social media amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been battling controversies for the past few months now, especially after reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

READ | 'Life has...': Malaika Arora's cryptic post on 'unplanned moments' goes viral after Arjun Kapoor confirms he's single