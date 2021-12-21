Anveshi Jain drops glamourous video in saree, fans are all hearts-Watch

The ‘Gandi Baat’ actress Anveshi Jain on late Monday night dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a white saree, teamed up with a red blouse, on social media. Undoubtedly, the actress looks mesmerising in the clip.

Gorgeous Anveshi Jain stunned her fans when she posted a video on Instagram. She can be seen flaunting her hair in the clip. Meanwhile, her expressions burned the internet. The popular song ‘Takda Hi Java’ can also be heard in the background of the video. Her fans took to the comment box in order to praise the actress.

One of them wrote, “Can I cry over this video? I mean you look so beautiful. How Anveshi?? Howww????” The second one mentioned, “Glamorous saree. Soney pe Suhaaga . Looking gorgeous.”

Watch video:

Earlier, she had posted a video in which she can be seen singing a song from Karan Johar’s ‘K3G’. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Dedicated to 20 year of #k3g.” Social media users reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “Wow ma'am as always mesmerizing sound & song too..” While another one mentioned, “There is nobody more beautiful in this world than a woman in love, so there is nobody more beautiful than you.”

Watch video:

While speaking to Retro Kolkata, Anveshi had talked about her first big break. She said, “I won’t call it a big break but life-changing it was for sure. I did Gandibaat 2 and that made me the most googled woman. I am blessed. After that my career accelerated. Turns out this show gave me the fame of 10 shows that comes and go with such acknowledgment.”

On the work front, Anveshi had worked in the series ‘Gandii Baat 2’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’, ‘BOSS: Baap of Special Services’.