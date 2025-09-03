Anushka Shetty, Prabhas to collaborate soon? Ghaati actress breaks silence on reuniting with Baahubali co-star, says 'we will...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut

K Kavitha quits BRS day after suspension, claims conspiracy against her, asks father KCR to check...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Devika Das: Authentic Leadership for Asian Executives

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

Akarshan Arora: A New Playbook for Dubai's Luxury Real Estate

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Anushka Shetty, Prabhas to collaborate soon? Ghaati actress breaks silence on reuniting with Baahubali co-star, says 'we will...'

Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Anushka Shetty, Prabhas to collaborate soon? Ghaati actress breaks silence on reuniting with Baahubali co-star, says 'we will...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anushka Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of Ghaati, has stirred excitement among fans after giving an exciting update about reuniting with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Anushka Shetty has been promoting Ghaati through phone interviews with the media, and in one of them, she addressed fans' questions about collaborating with Prabhas again. 

Anushka Shetty breaks her silence on reuniting with Prabhas 

In a recent interview with Gulte, Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different. If a good script comes and Prabhas likes it, we will do it."

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas to reunite to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning

Recently, there were reports that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are all set to reunite on screen again after 8 years. The beloved Baahubali pair is expected to reunite to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning. 

Pinkvilla reported that the interview will feature both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, recalling all their memories and experiences of working in the film. An official confirmation on the reunion has not yet been made. 

When is Baahubali: The Epic releasing? 

Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31. Announcing the massive re-release, the RRR maker wrote, "Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maratha reservation protest: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts demands
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike as demands met
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’, revealed why she stepped away from limelight: 'I was forced to...'
Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’
Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...
Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit
What is Monkey-Barring? Gen Z’s new dating term you didn’t know you needed to worry about
What is Monkey-Barring? Gen Z’s new dating term you didn’t know
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE