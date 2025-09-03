Anushka Shetty, Prabhas to collaborate soon? Ghaati actress breaks silence on reuniting with Baahubali co-star, says 'we will...'

Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different."

Anushka Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of Ghaati, has stirred excitement among fans after giving an exciting update about reuniting with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Anushka Shetty has been promoting Ghaati through phone interviews with the media, and in one of them, she addressed fans' questions about collaborating with Prabhas again.

Anushka Shetty breaks her silence on reuniting with Prabhas

In a recent interview with Gulte, Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different. If a good script comes and Prabhas likes it, we will do it."

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas to reunite to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning

Recently, there were reports that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are all set to reunite on screen again after 8 years. The beloved Baahubali pair is expected to reunite to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Pinkvilla reported that the interview will feature both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, recalling all their memories and experiences of working in the film. An official confirmation on the reunion has not yet been made.

When is Baahubali: The Epic releasing?

Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31. Announcing the massive re-release, the RRR maker wrote, "Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."