Anushka Shetty, Prabhas to collaborate soon? Ghaati actress breaks silence on reuniting with Baahubali co-star, says 'we will...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose
Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate
Baaghi 4 actress Harnaaz Sandhu swears by THESE beauty and fitness secrets ahead of her Bollywood debut
K Kavitha quits BRS day after suspension, claims conspiracy against her, asks father KCR to check...
BOLLYWOOD
Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different."
Anushka Shetty, who is gearing up for the release of Ghaati, has stirred excitement among fans after giving an exciting update about reuniting with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Anushka Shetty has been promoting Ghaati through phone interviews with the media, and in one of them, she addressed fans' questions about collaborating with Prabhas again.
Anushka Shetty breaks her silence on reuniting with Prabhas
In a recent interview with Gulte, Anushka Shetty was asked if there is any chance of her reuniting with Prabhas again, to which the actress said, "I hope so. I really want to work with Prabhas. After a film like Baahubali, it should be something special or different. If a good script comes and Prabhas likes it, we will do it."
Anushka Shetty and Prabhas to reunite to celebrate 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning
Recently, there were reports that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are all set to reunite on screen again after 8 years. The beloved Baahubali pair is expected to reunite to mark 10 years of Baahubali: The Beginning.
Pinkvilla reported that the interview will feature both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, recalling all their memories and experiences of working in the film. An official confirmation on the reunion has not yet been made.
When is Baahubali: The Epic releasing?
Celebrating the epic saga turning 10, the makers have decided to re-release both parts of the drama in theatres on October 31. Announcing the massive re-release, the RRR maker wrote, "Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025."