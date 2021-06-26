Anushka Sharma’s Doppelganger Julia Michaels thinks the two are ‘hair twins’, actor is stunned

Anushka Sharma recently got a beautiful haircut and took to Instagram to share her new look.

Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels has often been called Anushka’s Lookalike because of their similar facial structure and features. The two are often referred to as ‘long distance sisters’

After Anushka posted her hair update, Julia took to the comment section and wrote ‘hair twins’. To this, Anushka replied ‘hahaha no way!’ followed by twin emojis.

Julia earlier had blonde hair but she chopped her hair to a shorter length and died them black which is close to Anushka’s hair now. Fans now are calling the two ‘twins’ after finding out another point of resemblance.

Netizens and B-town stars loved Anushka’s new look. Hubby Virat was all hearts for his wife and Sonam Kapoor wrote ‘You look amazing’.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is in London with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. She has been dedicatedly posting regular updates of her stay there.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on 11th January 2021. The duo decided to keep Vamika’s face hidden post her birth. Till now, the only glimpses we have got of the baby are some candids in which only Vamika’s back is visible.

In a QnA session on Instagram, Virat was asked to share a glimpse of Vamika’s face to which he replied, ‘Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice’