Anushka Sharma wishes to carry Vamika 'beyond her life,' enjoys vacay with her daughter

Anushka Sharma-Vamika

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation with hubby Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika. The NH10 actress is making sure to make her quality time memorable, and thus, she has decided to explore the exotic location with her daughter Vamika. The actress shared an image of a bicycle, installed with a toddler safety seat.

Anushka shared this image on her Instagram, with a heartfelt message for her daughter. Sharma said, "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life (heart and family emoji)."

Anushka is breaking the internet by sharing moments from her break. In another story, Anushka shared a snapshot of her healthy breakfast of fruits with a caption that hints about ending the day with some mouth-watering food. Anushka asserted, "Start healthy end the other way."

The 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories and posted the first picture from her vacation with hubby Virat. In the picture, Anushka could be spotted holding Virat as they rested their head on each other. The couple smiled for the selfie and posed happily together in a disclosed location.

The PK star could be seen sporting a multicoloured attire, accessorizing the entire look with several chains around her neck. And opting for a casual hairdo, Anushka looked simply adorable in the selfie. On the other hand, Virat opted for a sleeveless brown tang-top. There was no caption added to the picture. However, white sand could be spotted in the background of the selfie.

Prior to this, Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport, holding each other's hands. Anushka opted for a green shirt and denim shorts for the travel. Whereas, Virat went for a peach t-shirt and white jeans along with a pair of white sneakers. The power couple held each other and smiled for the camera. On the work front, Anushka will make her comeback with the film Chakda Xpress.