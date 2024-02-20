Twitter
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

Here is the unique connection between the names of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become parents again. The power couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 15. Anushka and Virat issued a joint statement on Tuesday evening, in which they revealed the name of "Vamika's little brother", as Akaay.

Anushka and Virat have chosen their kids name perfectly and it also sets a unique connection between their own names and the names of their daughter and son. Their daughter's name Vamika starts with the same letter as Virat's, i.e V, and their son's name Akaay starts with the same letter as Anushka's, i.e. A.

Meanwhile, the couple's announcement post read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat and Anushka".

The star batsman and acclaimed actress tied the knot with each other on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony, in Tuscany, Italy. The couple welcomed Vamika into their lives on January 11, 2021. Their second child Akaay is born on February 15, 2024, six years and two months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The Netflix release will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

