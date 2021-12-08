Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding without Vamika? Find out

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities started on December 7 at the luxurious fort in Rajasthan. Many of their friends from the industry have already reached the Six Senses Fort for the event. They were the part of mehendi ceremony that happened on Tuesday.

Earlier, our sources revealed that Anushka Sharma will also be attending the wedding with her husband Virat Kohli. According to the latest reports, the couple has decided not to take daughter Vamika to the wedding in order to avoid media frenzy or any kind of trolling. Omicron, the new coronavirus variant is also one of the reasons why Anushka and Virat are not taking their daughter with them. The couple will appear for the main wedding event and the reception.

For the unversed, Anushka and Katrina have worked together in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Zero’. They share a good bond. According to the sources, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan are expected to attend the big fat Indian wedding. However, Salman Khan won’t be able to attend the function as he is busy with some professional commitments.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera's team will reportedly mark their presence at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding in Rajasthan.

As per several reports, Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with Salman for over 25 years. Now, it will be interesting to see what special security arrangements his team would provide at the big fat wedding, which is speculated to take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.