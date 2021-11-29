Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding with daughter Vamika?

As the rumoured wedding date of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal approaches, details about who will attend the regal celebration at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara are surfacing.

The latest buzz is that celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, together with their daughter Vamika, are on the guest list and are likely to attend. According to Bollywood Life, Virat and Anushka have also received invitations to Katrina and Vicky's wedding. Anushka and Katrina have collaborated on two films: 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and 'Zero'. Shah Rukh Khan appeared in both films and is expected to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding between December 7 and 12.

According to News 18 report quoting Pinkvilla, a wedding guest said, “Directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While Karan is expected to choreograph the Sangeet from Vicky’s side. Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side. Shashank is the first wedding guest to be confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding,"

Though the rumoured couple has yet to make an official announcement about their wedding, it has been stated that an official announcement will be made shortly and news will be shared with fans and the media.

Katrina Kaif next appears in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's ‘Phone Bhoot’.