Anushka Sharma's doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts to baby Vamika's first photo

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli welcomed their first born on January 11, 2021. The celebrity couple on February 1 revealed the name of their little angle -- Vamika -- via a social media post along with the first glimpse of the baby girl.

The post went viral within minutes and garnered thousands of likes and comments from various stars including Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal, and others. Among the many celebrities who hopped onto Instagram to send their best wishes to the couple and their munchkin, Anushka's doppelganger Julia Michaels too was included.

"Congrats," she wrote in capital letters in the comments section of the post. Earlier too Julia had extended her best wishes to the couple when Anushka had announced her pregnancy in August.

For the unversed, a few years ago, Julia sent the internet into a meltdown when photos of her uncanny resemblance to Anushka surfaced on social media. It was Anushka's fans who were quick to notice the B-town diva's resemblance to the American singer which led to netizens flooding the web with side-by-side photos of the two pointing out how much the girls looked like each other.

After the internet couldn't stop talking about their eerily similar features, the 'Pari' star connected with the American singer online.

First, the singer tweeted to Anushka, writing, "Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we're twins lol." Julia shared a collage of their pictures which had gone viral. Replying to her, Anushka had written, "OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life."

OMG YES!! I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

On the work front, Anushka is expected to return to the sets in May. She was quoted saying in a statement, "I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."