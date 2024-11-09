Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted attending Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter's birthday bash.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in Mumbai. The couple earlier were spotted enjoying dosa for breakfast and now their photo from Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr Dhupia’s birthday bash is going viral.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani took to its Instagram and shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arriving at Neha Dhupia’s daughter’s birthday bash. In the video, Anushka is seen wearing a full-sleeve white shirt paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, Virat opted for a casual maroon t-shirt teamed with light blue jeans and a red cap.

Netizens expressed their excitement at the couple’s rare appearance. One of the users wrote, “Virushka content finally after so long.” Another fan commented, “The best couple in Bollywood.” Another user wrote, “Virushka best.” Another commented, “World ki sabse best jodi.” Another comment right, “Gosh after so long time.”

In addition, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh, filmmaker Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, and Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic with son Agastya, also graced the party.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had been living in London even before the birth of their son, Akaay. However, their Mumbai visit has sparked speculation if they are back to live in the city. The couple is yet to open up about the same. However, the fans are happy about getting to see them both together more.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero. The film which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, failed to impress the audience and since then, she has not been seen on the big screen. The actress soon turned into a producer and made films like Qala and Bulbul and shows like Paatal Lok. She will next be seen in the movie Chakda 'Xpress. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, an Indian Women's Cricket team player, and one of the fastest (female) bowlers of all time. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix, however, the film’s release date is yet to be decided.