Madhui Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shared his thoughts on why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli must have decided to move to London with their kids. "They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here", he said.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024. The power couple has been spotted in London with their kids in the past one year and it has been reported that the family has shifted their base from India to England. Madhui Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shared his thoughts on why Anushka and Virat must have decided to move to London, while talking to the YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia a few months ago on his own YouTube channel Dr Nene.

In their conversation, Dr Nene recalled a conversation he had with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress and said, "I have a lot of respect (for Virat). We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being. I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated."

Talking about his complicated relationship with fame, he added, "I get along with everyone; I’m bindaas. But even there, it becomes challenging. There’s always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you’re at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally."

Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma had also confirmed the couple's decision to move out of India in an earlier interview with Dainik Jagran. "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket", he had said.

