Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli expecting second child? Here's the truth

Anushka Sharma recently made waves after she and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were sighted at a Mumbai hospital. While internet speculators wondered if the actress was expecting a second child, it has since been confirmed that Anushka just visited the physiotherapist at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital according to ETimes.

For the uninitiated, on Tuesday, Anushka and Virat were photographed by paparazzi outside the hospital. Fans enquired as to whether the couple was expecting their second child together despite the fact that the reason for their visit was unknown.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, is already one year old. The famed couple recently took their daughter on a trip to a remote location. Anushka and Virat could be seen posing on the beach in the photos they posted on social media.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in ChakdaXpress. Talking about the same, she told Harper Bazaar “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips.”



She added, “I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years.”