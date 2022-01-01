Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika tries saying ‘mumma’ in VIRAL video

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika are celebrating the New Year with Virat Kohli in South Africa, where the Indian cricket team is on tour. Little Vamika can be heard calling Anushka'mumma' in a new video shared by Anushka on social media.



Vamika can be heard off-camera in the footage, which Anushka shared on her Instagram story. Vamika can then be heard repeatedly calling out 'mumma.'

The video was re-shared by several Anushka and Virat fan clubs on their social media profiles.

Take a look-

Just a few days ago, a video of Virat waving to Vamika and Anushka from the ground after India won the historic Test match went viral. Throughout the game, Anushka and Vamika cheered on Virat and Team India. Vamika will celebrate her first birthday on January 11th, which is only ten days away. Given that the Indian team will still be in South Africa for the ODI series, and Virat will be playing, her first birthday celebrations would most likely be with the team there.

Vamika's privacy has been carefully guarded by Anushka and Virat. The two had wrote on social media in December, thanking the media for respecting her privacy.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”