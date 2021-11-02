Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter Vamika receives rape threats, DCW demands action

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the online threats of rape to the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, Vamika.

In the notice issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch, the DCW has demanded that immediate action be taken against the online troll.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the threats, DCW stated, "It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine months old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match." "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," it added.

In its notice, DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, the details of the accused identified and arrested and details of the action taken by the police in case the accused has not been arrested yet.

The notice has been undersigned by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal who has sought the aforesaid information latest by November 8.

For the unversed, after Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was incessantly trolled and abused online following India's defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Indian Team Captain Virat Kohli had come out in Shami's support and slammed 'spineless' online haters.

In a press conference, Virat had said, "To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That's a very sacred and personal thing to every human being. People take out their frustrations because they obviously have no understanding of what we do as individuals. They have no understanding of how much effort we put on the field. They have no understanding of the fact that someone like Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and he has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah, when it comes to making an impact in games. If people can overlook that and his passion for his country, honestly, I don’t even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people, and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team. We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent, and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken."

(With inputs from ANI)