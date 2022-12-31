Search icon
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cherish 'last sunrise of 2022,' star couple's adorable photo goes viral

Quite, serene, peaceful. These are the vibes that Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's photo portrays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have not missed the chance to enjoy the last sunrise of the year 2022. In the early morning of Saturday, the couple captured the serene sunrise moment through the lenses and shared it with the world. 

In the photo, Virat and Anushka are posing with their back and enjoying the mist of winter with the sun's rays. Virat-Anushka stood on their the terrace of the plush studio apartment, and the picture looks like a beautiful painting. It does send you vibes of waking up earlier so that even you could appreciate nature. Virat shared the photo with the caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022," with red heart emoji. 

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

As soon as the photo was shared, it went viral instantly. A majority of users appreciated the fact that the couple believes in kick-starting the day early. A fan of Virat wrote, "Pyaare log." Another Kohli fan wrote, "Morning dose for #Viratians." A few users even asked Virat to pray for Rishabh Pant. One of the users added, "We all want new Virat Kohli in 2023 like 2016 - 2019." One of his admirers wrote, "Happy new year virat sir I hope 2023 year bring a lot of success your cricket career main aim is 2023 odi wc indian team can uplift trophy again after ms dhoni time best of luck you Anushka mem." 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her on-screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is based on Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma (seen in this picture) began in 2013. She stepped down from the production house to focus on her acting in March this year. The sports biopic, which took 65 days and was filmed across seven schedules in six cities, will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

