Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli break social media records with pregnancy announcement

One of the most loved and most popular celebrity couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their Instagram handles on Thursday to announce that they are expecting a child in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple with Anushka flaunting her baby bump in a black polka dot Nicholas outfit, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

With coordinated photos and captions, the duo shared the happy news with their fans and well-wishers on their social media profiles. They wrote, "And then, we were three. Arriving Jan 2021."

As soon as the announcement was made, it sent fans in to a complete meltdown. The pregnancy announcement garnered 15.3 million likes on Instagram in just 24 hours, becoming the most liked celebratory image.

Almost the entire cricketing fraternity and the whole of Bollywood poured their best wishes for Virushka as their pregnancy announcement broke the internet.

Of late, several celebrity couples have taken to social media to announce their engagements, pregnancies etc.

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photo got the highest like of 8.2 million, Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin got 13.4 million likes, Selena Gomez’s Florence vacation image got 14.2 million, Selena and friends on vacation got 14.5 million, Dwayne Johnson’s wedding photo got 14.6 million!

However, seems like Virushka's social media announcement has shattered all records to become the most liked celebratory/announcement image. Their intimate marriage in Italy was the most-talked about wedding in recent times. People were engulfed by the realness of their marriage and relationship when the images of their wedding broke the internet.

The couple tied the knot in 2017.