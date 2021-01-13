Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli beef up security at hospital: Everything couple is doing to protect their newborn's privacy

On January 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Soon after Virat took to his social media handles to put out the happy news, the couple became the talk of the town and netizens were eager to see a glimpse of the little angel.

However, it maybe long before Anushka and Virat share a glimpse of their newborn.

Reportedly, the couple, who has somehow always managed to the media away from their personal life -- despite being one of the most sought after couple's they held a secret wedding and were able to keep Anushka's pregnancy news under wraps and disclosed it only when they wanted to -- has beefed up security at the Breach Candy Hospital, where the 'Pari' actor gave birth to the little one.

As per media reports, Anushka and Virat have put restrictions to the extent that even close relative aren't allowed to visit the couple and the newborn at the hospital. Even visitors in the nearby rooms aren't allowed to take a look at the baby. Reportedly, the couple isn't accepting any gifts as well from loved ones or fans, friends and well-wishers.

In fact, in order to keep their newborn and their own privacy protected, on Wednesday, Virat and Anushka even appealed to the paparazzi requesting them not to click their daughter's picture.

The couple sent out a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai. It read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

The couple added, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

