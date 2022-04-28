Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli attend Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman's wedding, look picture-perfect together

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share images with each other, fans can't help but stare. They're an international sensation, and their images are the cutest you've ever seen!

Chakda Xpress actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share images of herself and her husband Virat Kohli dressed in traditional attire.



She captioned the photo, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!”



Check out the post here:



Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared a clip from her practice session for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Sharing the video, she wrote, “That's how the last few days have been!”

Anushka returns to the big screen after her pregnancy with this film, which is based on the life of Jhulan, India's most celebrated female cricketer. Jhulan holds the world record for the most wickets taken by a female cricketer in a single international career.

Chakda Xpress follows Jhulan as she rises through the ranks despite the obstacles given by misogynistic politics in order to realise her dream of playing cricket for India. She achieved her aim and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team, serving as a role model for the country's budding cricketers. An Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour in 2018.

According to industry sources, Anushka will film in Lord's Stadium in the United Kingdom, as well as at Headingley Stadium.



Also read:Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma to shoot at Lord’s and three other top cricket stadiums for film

An industry source says, “Yorkshire County Cricket Club have just announced a new sponsorship deal with Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, which will take over as principal sponsor at Headingley for the 2022 season. So, it’s certain that Anushka will shoot at this iconic stadium. Plus, given Jhulan’s cricket trajectory, Anushka is expected to shoot at Lord’s and at a few other big world cricket stadiums. It looks like she will travel to at least 4 big stadiums for the film!”