Anushka Sharma urges Kerala CM to bring justice to pregnant elephant who died post eating pineapple filled with crackers

A pregnant elephant was killed in Kerala after being fed a pineapple filled with crackers. Bollywood celebrities, much like others, were left heartbroken after hearing about the cruelty towards the helpless creature. Anushka Sharma went a step ahead and approached the Kerala CM to take action against the culprits in the crime.

"We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime," wrote Anushka while sharing the viral post describing the pregnant elephant's death. "A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river," mentioned the post.

Take a look here:

Apart from Anushka, Randeep Hooda also asked Kerala CM to take appropriate action. “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable...strict action should be taken against the culprits sir,” he tweeted.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the viral post and wrote, “How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way.” Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wrote, "We pray to him and yet do this."

Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani were among the few who shared the news on their Instagram story. "Terrible. Just terrible. We need to be their voice and coexist!!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke??? This is heartbreaking!!!," penned Alia, while Disha wrote, "Hope the government will take strict action against these people." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote 'appaled' as she shared the news.

Recollecting the incident, forest official Mohan Krishnan wrote, "When we saw her she was standing in the river, with her head dipped in the water. She had a sixth sense that she was going to die. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position."