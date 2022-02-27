Anushka Sharma unleashes her inner painter on sets, netizens joke 'Majnu bhai got competition'

Anushka Sharma, who is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, unleashed her inner painter on her sets and created a 'masterpiece'. However, we are sure neither we nor Anushka was prepared for the end result.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Anushka shared a video in which she can be seen trying her hand at painting. She captioned the video as, "When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)". Anushka looked extremely confident wearing a beige suit as she mixed colours in her palette and then painted the canvas.

In the end, she revealed her 'masterpiece' as a yellow heart with an error piercing through it, a smiling emoji, and the words "Pack Up!!'" written on the wall. Her canvas was nothing but a mix of different colours. The 'Pari' actress was herself seen laughing in the video and the netizens too made hilarious replies in the comments section.

Fans referenced the famous donkey painting made by Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai in 'Welcome' as they wrote, "Majnu bhai got his competition", and "Jury be like Wahhh wahhhh watttaaaa masterpieceYeh toh Majnu bhai ke master piece se bhi sundar hai".



READ | 'Grip by grip': Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of how she's prepping for 'Chakda Xpress'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started her preparation for her film, 'Chakda Xpress'. She took to her social media on Saturday, February 25, to give a glimpse of her prep process and showed that is getting into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami by learning how to bowl like her. She had posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it "Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress."