Anushka Sharma treats fans with unseen photo of Vamika on her birthday

Vamika, Anushka and Virat's baby daughter, turned one on Tuesday, 11 January. On her first birthday, Anushka dropped an unseen photo of her little munchkin on her social media.

The picture is originally shared by Wriddhiman Saha's wife Romi Mitra wishing Vamika on her birthday. Vamika, wearing a rainbow-printed dress, is seen playing with Wriddhiman-Romi's daughter Anvi in the picture. Romi shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to dear Vamika" with a red heart emoji and tagged Anushka in the post. The actress reshared the picture and added a ‘Thank You’ gif to it.

As Virat and Anushka have requested everyone to not share their daughter's pictures, Vamika's face is hidden in the picture uploaded by the wicketkeeper's wife. The power couple hasn't shared their plans for Vamika's birthday celebrations. The family is currently in South Africa where the Indian Cricket Team is on a tour to play three Test matches and three ODIs. The trio celebrated their Christmas and New Year in the Rainbow Nation recently.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently announced her comeback to Hindi films with 'Chakda Xpress', the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharing the teaser of the sports drama on her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

The actress was last seen in 2018 in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. Coincidentally, Shah Rukh hasn't officially announced his upcoming film yet, though he has been spotted several times shooting for action entertainer 'Pathan'. Hopefully, SRK too will announce his upcoming films soon, just like Anushka did recently.