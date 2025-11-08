Anushka Sharma to finally make Bollywood comeback after 7 years? Chakda Xpress makers drop BIG hint about film's Netflix release

Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of one of India's most legendary women cricketers, Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, if released, will be available to watch on Netflix. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the film Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been away from the silver screen for 7 years now. The actress had shot for Chakda Xpress in 2022; however, the film was never released, and Anushka Sharma's comeback remained a distant dream for her fans. However, recent reports suggest that Chakda Xpress makers are eager to release the film, especially after the Indian women’s cricket squad’s historic World Cup win.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Chakda Xpress makers have written to Netflix executives, urging them to release the film at the earliest. The portal quoted a source as saying, "We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience."

The insider claimed that the Chakda Xpress release has remained stuck for years because Netflix did not like how the movie turned out. "The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film," the source revealed.

For the unversed, Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of one of India's most legendary women cricketers, Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, if released, will be available to watch on Netflix. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.