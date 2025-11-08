Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know
Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi reiterates 'katta' jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'Nahi chahiye...'
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip likely today at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download
Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Salman Khan offered to play Aishwarya Rai's brother in Josh? Ratan Jain makes interesting revelation, says 'before...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes 'bhaiyya se saiyaan' dig at Tanya Mittal, EXPOSES her plans to nominate Amaal Mallik
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan was neither Hindu nor Muslim but..., know the truth about her faith
Anushka Sharma to finally make Bollywood comeback after 7 years? Chakda Xpress makers drop BIG hint about film's Netflix release
Jaipur School Suicide case: Parents say 9-year-old who jumped to death was bullied, teacher ignored complaint
Five Indian nationals abducted in Western African country Mali amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS linked jihadist violence
BOLLYWOOD
Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of one of India's most legendary women cricketers, Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, if released, will be available to watch on Netflix. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.
Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the film Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been away from the silver screen for 7 years now. The actress had shot for Chakda Xpress in 2022; however, the film was never released, and Anushka Sharma's comeback remained a distant dream for her fans. However, recent reports suggest that Chakda Xpress makers are eager to release the film, especially after the Indian women’s cricket squad’s historic World Cup win.
According to a report in Mid-Day, Chakda Xpress makers have written to Netflix executives, urging them to release the film at the earliest. The portal quoted a source as saying, "We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience."
The insider claimed that the Chakda Xpress release has remained stuck for years because Netflix did not like how the movie turned out. "The production house went over-budget. What added to the woes was that the platform heads didn’t like the way the project was shaping up. But it’s still a solid film," the source revealed.
For the unversed, Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of one of India's most legendary women cricketers, Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, if released, will be available to watch on Netflix. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.