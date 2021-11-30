Anushka Sharma's throwback photo with Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika from a tea party goes VIRAL

Three weeks ago, actors Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty had attended a tea party in UAE with other wives and partners of the Indian cricket team players.

The photos were originally shared by Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj on her Instagram account. On Monday, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reshared the pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote Throwback along with a popping heart and a picnic basket emoji.

The 'Pari' actor can be seen in a white tee and a blue denim seated on the ground in the picture. The ladies seem to be having a great time as they posed for the camera with happy faces and wide smiles.





KL Rahul had recently confirmed his relationship with Athiya Shetty as he had dropped a cute birthday post for the actress in November first week. Jaya Bhardwaj had posted the pictures on 6th November when the Indian cricket team was in UAE playing the ICC T20 World Cup. Sadly, India was kicked out from the Super 12 stage and couldn't reach the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She produced the series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' under her banner 'Clean Slate Filmz' in 2020.