Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu congratulate Indian women as they enter maiden T20 World Cup final

It was announced earlier in the day that the Indian Women's Team has been qualified for the finals for Women's T20 cricket match. Since it is their maiden T20 world cup final, Indians' happiness knew no bound. B-Town also congratulated the women for their victory.

"What!!!!!! Yay!!!!! Would’ve loved to see our girls fight it out n emerge victorious but now looking forward to a crackling final soon. #T20WorldCup2020," wrote Taapsee. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma mentioned, "Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals! But nonetheless, we will take this with both hands as well cannot wait for the 8th of March"

The two actresses, however, were not the only ones to congratulate the Indian Women's Team. Preity Zinta also tweeted, "Kudos to the Indian Women’s team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final #Proud #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen"

Here are their tweets:

The semi-final match between India and England was cancelled today due to rains. However, it paved the way for the Indian Women's Team to enter their maiden T20 world cup final. Leading with four wins in four games, the Indian women's team called for praises from all across.