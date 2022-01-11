'Who goes to bed at 9:30?': Anushka Sharma snuggles with Virat Kohli, mushy selfie goes VIRAL

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently announced her return to films after a maternity break that presumably got extended due to the novel coronavirus, recently jetted off to South Africa to accompany her husband and India Test Team captain, Virat Kohli who is currently on a cricket tour.

Anushka has been keeping her fans updated about her time in South Africa, sharing some stunning photos on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to drop a mushy picture with her husband Virat.

In the loved up photo, Anushka is seen snuggling with Virat as the couple smiles for the mushy selfie. The actress is seen clad in a black hoodie, while Virat is seen in a Team India t-shirt.

Alongside the photo, Anushka dropped a rather interesting caption, giving fans a glimpse of what Virat's daily routine looks like. She wrote, "Who sleeps at 9:30?'.

Check out the photo below:



Meanwhile, after a wait of three years, actor Anushka Sharma is all set to woo the audience with her acting skills once again, and that too with the role of a cricketer in the Netflix film 'Chakda Xpress'. Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix project is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.