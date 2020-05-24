Anushka Sharma shares viral video of aged couple reuniting after COVID-19 scare, calls it life

Anushka Sharma shared the viral video of a couple reuniting after months. They were separated due to the coronavirus lockdown. Sharing the video on her Twitter account, Anushka called it 'life'.

"THIS is life," wrote Anushka while also sharing three violet hearts alongside the video. The couple in the viral video - 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard - are married since 70 years. They were seen on a wheelchair.

The couple exchanged lip kisses, held hands and even gave each other a hug while still on their wheelchair. They had reunited after months at their nursing home in Troy, New York.

Here's the video and Anushka's comment:

THIS is life https://t.co/tqovHreloo — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2020

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian skipper Virat Kohli back in 2017. The couple had a fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Their marriage came as a pleasant surprise to fans and media alike. Currently, the couple is quarantining in Mumbai together.

Recently, Anushka has been making headlines for her last production web show 'Paatal Lok'. The actress has been grateful for all the love showered on the show, and had even hosted a virtual success bash with her cast to celebrate the show's good opening.

'Paatal Lok', created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. Anushka produced the show under her banner Clean Slate Films and Jaideep hinted that the web series could get a sequel too.