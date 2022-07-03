Anushka Sharma shares video focusing on Ratan Tata's philanthropic work, calls him 'greatest billionaire'

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

On her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma posted a video starring Ratan Tata, an Indian billionaire. She referred to him as the "Greatest billionaire" when she shared the video on Instagram Stories. In the video, it was made clear that two-thirds of the money collected by Ratan's businesses went to charitable organisations.

The film, which was first posted by the Instagram page Our Future, muses on how Ratan Tata, a billionaire, ought to be among the richest individuals in the world because he is the owner of a group of businesses that are collectively worth over $300 billion. However, he donates two-thirds of his dividend income to charity. On Saturday, Anushka uploaded the footage.

Recently, Anushka posted a video on Instagram detailing her experiences during her trip to the Maldives. The actress was visible in the film pedalling a bicycle near where they stayed. The young mother was also carrying Vamika behind her. The actress can be seen briefly in the film riding her bicycle on various days across a wooden bridge over the water. She is seen sporting attractive swimwear and clothes in a variety of colours, including orange, pink, and white. She included Bloom by The Paper Kites in her sharing of the video.

Recently, talking to Harper Bazaar, the Zero actress called her industry a rat race and said that she is more than just a rat. "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race', and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life", said Sharma.

"I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice", the actress further added.