'The world doesn't need...,' Anushka Sharma shares strong message about social media toxicity

Anushka Sharma on Tuesday took to her verified Instagram handle to share a story on her social media account about self-awareness.

Sharing a screenshot of a tweet by a micro-blogging site user, Anushka shared a cryptic message about social toxicity and negativity.

For the unversed, Anushka herself has often been subjected to online trolling, hate and negativity, sometimes unjustifiably, even at the behest of husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's performance in matches.

Anushka reiterated Steven Bartlett's tweet which read, 'Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn't need more critics, it needs more self-awareness.'

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is back in the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress recently uploaded a picture from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

The actress didn't caption the post update on Instagram nor did she reveal the project she was working on. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Earlier, an old video of Anushka from the time she was 23 and had different plans about her work life and marriage is going viral on social media. Besides this, another throwback video of the star indulging in a fight, well sort of, with the co-star of the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Ranbir Kapoor, too has been taking the social media by storm.

Watch the videos here:

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh directorial 'Kaneda' and a cricketer Jhulan Goswami biopic.

Anushka was last seen on the silver screen in the film "Zero" in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The 32-year-old actor had been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in the movie 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka had recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.