Anushka Sharma shares photo of dad Ajay Kumar Sharma with little Vamika and Virat Kohli, wishes him on 60th birthday

On Thursday, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma shared a series of photos marking her father Ajay Kumar Sharma's 60th birthday.

The post included throwback photos of Anushka's dad in his younger days, with her mother Ashima Sharma, another one where he can be seen with his friends, holding little Anushka in arms, from his army days and some more with the family including Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ashima, and the actress's brother Karnesh Sharma.

Among the many images that Anushka shared, was a special one, of her dad with little Vamika. Though it is a silhouette of Anushka's dd holding little Vamika in his arms, the overall image has an awesome view with the setting sun in the background and Anushka's dad dotingly looking at Vamika.

"Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free. Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa. Happy 60th Birthday to you (sic)," Anushka captioned the post.

Take a look.

Virat and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.