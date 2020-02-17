Anushka Sharma shares loved-up selfie with Virat Kohli, says 'goodbyes' are not easier

Virat Kohli is making sure to practice well for the upcoming Test Series against New Zealand. The match will be held in NZ itself where India played T20i and ODI matches. Last week, Anushka Sharma joined Virat and spent quality time together along with the Indian team. Virat had also shared a sweet selfie posing with Anushka on his social media pages. He captioned the photo with the cat having heart eyes emoji.

A while back, Anushka posted a selfie with Virat on her Instagram page. In the black and white photo, Kohli is seen posing with his eyebrow raised while Anushka is all smiles. Both are seen twinning in monochrome outfits. Going by the actor's caption, it seems like she is returning to Mumbai after being with her husband for a week.

Sharma wrote, "You'd think goodbyes get easier with time. But they never do ... "

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interview, when Virat was asked about his first meet with Anushka, the Indian skipper stated, "The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say."

He further said, "She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.