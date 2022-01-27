Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt note for newlyweds Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar – Check out here

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy married her beau, Suraj Nambiar, in a romantic ceremony in Goa. Wishes for Mouni and Suraj are coming in from the entire industry.

Anushka Sharma has also sent her congratulations to the newlyweds. She shared Mouni's post in her Instagram stories and wished them saying, "Congratulations @mouniroy & @nambiar13. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in Love."

Early in the morning, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in a South Indian tradition. The Bengali wedding, it is reported, will take place at night.

Sharing the pictures from her South Indian wedding ceremony, Mouni Roy captioned the pictures saying, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Parmar, Shraddha Arya, Aly Goni, Arjit Taneja, Amit Sadh, Sonal Chauhan, Rakshanda Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, and others all wished Mouni and her businessman-husband well in their posts. When it came to her wedding, the Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a white and red saree, which is the traditional wedding outfit for brides. Suraj, dressed in a beige Kurta and pyjamas, complemented her. The two lovebirds appear to be absolutely over heels in love. Suraj is a businessman located in Dubai. The couple tied the knot in Goa, where all of the pre-wedding festivities took place as well. The location is the well-known W Hotel in Goa.