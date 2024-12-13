Virat Kohli is in Australia with team India, playing in the ongoing 2024-25 Test season. The third Test of the series will start on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Anushka Sharma is accompanying her husband as he fulfills his national duties.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently celebrated 7 years of marriage, have yet to post anything for each other on social media. However, on Friday, the actress did give fans a glimpse into their fun day out in Brisbane, Australia. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared photos of the duo visiting Bluey's World. In one of the photos shared by Anushka Sharma, the couple could be seen enjoying a burger and fries. She captioned the photo saying, "Best day ever (blue heart emoji)." The second slide, however, went viral, as fans, after a long time, got a new photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli together.

Anushka Sharma posted a selfie featuring herself and Virat Kohli and captioned it, "Bandit and chilli (blue heart and salute emojis". For their outing, Anushka Sharma wore a white outfit and an ear-shaped headband. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, held a fry while posing. He wore a blue T-shirt and denims.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in a sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The final release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero (2018), which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.