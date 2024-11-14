On the occasion of Children's Day, here's what Anushka Sharma made for her kids Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are hand-on parents to Vamika and Akaay. On the occasion of Children's Day, the actress shared a photo of the special dish she made for her kids.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of the special dish she prepared for her kids, Vamika and Akaay. The actress opted for a healthier option for her children and served them millet noodles. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Children's day menu-smiles, giggles and millet noodles." She served it in a bowl with some fancy forks that had the faces of animals made on it.

Anushka Sharma recently also dropped an adorable picture of Virat Kohli holding daughter Vamika and son Akaay in his hands and flashing his million-dollar smile while carrying them. The adorable photo was loved by the fans and went viral on social media in no time.

In an event, Anushka talked about her and Virat Kohli's parenting style and said, "There's too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent, and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it's okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That's my thing. So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, 'Oh, my parents are like...' I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids."

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been living in London since the birth of their son Akaay, the couple was recently seen in Mumbai, enjoying dosa in breakfast. Their photo with the restaurant owners, and workers went viral on social media. Not only this, they were also seen attending Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter, Mehr Bedi's birthday bash in Mumbai sparking speculations if they have shifted back to India.

