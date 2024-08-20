Twitter
Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Anushka Sharma shared pics from son Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with daughter Vamika.

Riya Sharma

Aug 20, 2024

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral
Anushka Sharma and Vamika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay in February this year in London. It was therefore Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with his sister Vamika. The actress thus gave a peek into her son's first Raksha Bandhan on Instagram and the photo is now going viral on social media. 

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo giving a glimpse of Akaay and Vamika's Raksha Bandhan celebration. The photo featured two hand-crafted car-shaped rakhis, tied with strings and adorned with black and white buttons and googly eyes. One of the rakhis was green, while the other was orange. Anushka captioned the picture, “Happy Raksha Bandhan” and added two pink heart emojis along with it. 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently residing in the UK with their kids. The actress earlier shared a photo of Akaay and Vamika enjoying colorful popsicles. The photo also featured a bowl of cucumbers and carrots, with Akaay’s tiny hand reaching into the frame. Earlier there were rumours that Virat and Anusha had left India to settle in the UK and amid this, the cricketer was also seen roaming on the streets of London. His photos went viral on social media. 

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay. Before her marriage to Virat, Anushka Sharma talked about not working after her marriage and told Simi Grewal, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And, when I am married, I probably don’t want to be working.”

The actress was last seen in the movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Since then, the actress has produced films like Bulbul. The actress' sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress is yet to be released. The film is based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. The film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. Helmed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film, the film is yet to announce its release date.

