To celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo featuring her husband with her children, Vamika and Akaay.

To celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable photo on Instagram, featuring Virat holding their children, Vamika and Akaay. Although Anushka Sharma kept Vamika and Akaay's faces hidden, this is the first time she has shared a photo of Akaay on social media.

In no time, the photo went viral on social media and fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, "awww, photo of the day." The second one said, "this made my day." In the picture, Viral can be seen playing with his kids.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) wished legendary cricketer Virat Kohli a happy 36th birthday on Tuesday. Virat has made a lasting impact on franchise cricket with his stellar performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, with 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66, including eight centuries and 55 fifties. His highest score is 113. Despite his individual success, Virat has never won an IPL title.

Virat Kohli has also won the prestigious Orange Cap for the most runs in an IPL season twice, in 2016 and 2024. In the 2016 season, he scored a phenomenal 973 runs, including four centuries and seven fifties, at an incredible average of 81.08 from 16 matches, with a strike rate exceeding 152.

On the personal front, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been maintaining a low profile since the arrival of their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Reports suggest that they have relocated to London, United Kingdom, where their son Akaay was born last year.

(With inputs from ANI)