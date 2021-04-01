Anushka Sharma shares FIRST PHOTO after resuming work post welcoming daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma is back to the world of lights, camera and action after her maternity break. The actress uploaded a picture on Thursday from her green room, getting ready for a shot.

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January.

The actress didn't caption the post update on Instagram nor did she reveal the project she was working on. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up.

Meanwhile, an old video of Anushka from the time when she was 23 and had different plans about her work life and her marriage, is going viral on social media. Besides this, another throwback video of the star indulging in a fight, well sort of, with the co-star of the film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Ranbir Kapoor, too has been taking the social media by storm.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in "Kaneda", a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen on silver screen in the film "Zero" in 2018, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

