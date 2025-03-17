Anushka Sharma shared a cyptic post a day after Virat Kohli criticised BCCI's strict travel policy limiting players' time with their families.

Anushka Sharma is seen cheering for Virat Kohli when he plays for the Indian cricket team. However, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently announced a strict travel policy limiting players' time with their family. Kohli spoke out against this diktat on Sunday, after which Anushka shared a cryptic post on how an individual is not the same person with their families and co-workers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a post that read, "A different version of you exists in the minds of everyone who knows you. The person you think of as 'yourself' only exists for you, and even you don’t really know who that is. Every person you meet, have a relationship with, or make eye contact on the street with, creates a version of 'you' in their heads."

"You’re not the same person to your mom, your dad, your siblings than you are to your co-workers, your neighbors or your friends. There are a thousand different versions of yourself out there, in people’s minds. A 'you' exists in each version and yet your 'you', 'yourself' isn’t really a 'someone' at all", the post concluded.

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Sunday, Kohli had said, "It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside. I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot with each other in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024. The couple are planning to move to London permanently with their children.