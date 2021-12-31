Anushka Sharma shares 'all smiles' photo of Virat Kohli after India’s win against SA in Centurion test

Anushka Sharma is spending quality time with Virat Kohli in South Africa following India's victory in the first Test of a three-match series. India won by 113 runs over South Africa.

Anushka shared a photo of Virat smiling as he sat at a table on Instagram Stories. He was dressed in a yellow cap, black shorts, and a white T-shirt. “Enjoying the view in SA,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika visited the stadium on Wednesday to support Virat Kohli. Fan clubs posted pictures of Vamika sitting on Anushka's lap on the internet. They did, however, cover the baby's face with a heart emoji, as per the couple's request.

Virat and Anushka want Vamika to stay out of the spotlight, so they've asked the media not to take any pictures of her. Virat requested the paparazzi not to photograph her as they were departing for South Africa earlier this month, and Anushka afterwards thanked them for complying with his request.

Thanking the photographers, Anushka wrote on Instagram Stories, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”