Anushka Sharma shares adorable photos of 'casual posing in the park', Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree reacts

Anushka Sharma has been enjoying her time in UK where she and daughter Vamika are accompanying Virat Kohli as India tours England for the World Test Championship. Before the start of the series, Anushka and Virat have been spending quality time with each other while touring some gorgeous places in the city.

On Wednesday (August 4), Anushka shared a bunch of adorable and funny photos on her Instagram. Dressed in a peach coloured sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and white shoes, Anushka can be seen making ‘casual’ and quirky poses in the park. In all the snaps, the actress is flashing her million dollar smile.

While sharing the photo, Anushka wrote in Hindi, “Some very casual posing in the park,” with a woman tipping hand emoji.

Reacting to the photo, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree dropped heart and lovestruck emojis while Umesh Yadav’s wife, Tanya Wadhwa commented with smiley emojis. The ‘PK’ actor’s fans also showered love and praises for her in the comment section.

“You looking beautiful,” wrote one user while another commented, "goofy nush (heart emoji).” A third user wrote, “How cuteeee,” while a fourth user commented, “Such a cutie you are gal.”

Of late, Anushka has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. On Friday (July 30), she shared one of the most adorable group pictures from Durham, UK where she could be seen posing with Virat, the rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Ishant Sharma and his wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav, and his wife Tanya Wadhwa, senior producer at BCCI- Rajal Arora.

Sharing the picture clicked in Durham, Anushka wrote, "Dur'hum' Saath Saath hai”.

For the unversed, the World Test Championship series have kick-started between India and England from August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham. Last week, the Indian side played a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie ‘Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.