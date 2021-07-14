Anushka Sharma's latest selfie goes viral, but it's her super costly Rolex watch that has netizens' attention

Actress Anushka Sharma seems to have taken out some 'me time' from her mommy duties on Tuesday. The B-town diva recently took to her social media handle to share a selfie on her Instagram Stories, and fans were left in awe of her beauty.

Anushka, who has been spending time with her daughter Vamika whilst accompanying cricketer-husband Virat Kohli in London, is making most of her time embracing motherhood. Not to mention, she has also been sneaking some well-deserved time to spend all by herself and with Virat, away from her mommy duties.

The 'Pari' actress embraced motherhood in January 2021 and is currently making the most of her family time while also regularly updating her fans about what she is up to in the UK.

In her latest photo, Anushka's is seen flaunting her new haircut and a super expensive watch that caught the attention of netizens. While Anushka is seen clad in a black top with white print and a few zips on it, it's her rose gold Rolex watch and it's that had the social media users talking.

Well, in the now-viral photo, Anushka is seen sporting a Cosmograph Daytona Rose Dial 18K Everose Gold Oyster Bracelet Automatic Men's Watch which is priced at $65,879, which approximately amounts to Rs 50 lakh.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat recently celebrated their daughter, Vamika, turning six months old with a picnic in England.

The family flew to England in June for the World Test Championship (WTC).

Anushka shared a few pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

In the first picture, Anushka can be seen lying down on the picnic bedsheet with Vamika on her chest, while the actor points at something in the sky. Anushka can be seen dressed in a pink shirt with blue jeans.

The second picture shows Virat hugging the little one. Vamika is seen wearing a pink and peach striped frock with pink boots. The 'Sultan' actor also shared a picture of the cake, decorated with flowers.

Take a look here:

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.