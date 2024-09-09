Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Anushka Sharma is seen holding baby boy with Virat Kohli in London in a viral video.

Anushka Sharma came to Mumbai last week for a brand event and is now back in Mumbai. The leading actress has been living in the England capital after the birth of their baby boy Akaay in February 2024. The star Indian cricketer visits them when he is not playing for the Indian national cricket team.

Now, a video of the couple has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Virat and Anushka are seen strolling on the streets of London, and the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is seen holding their baby boy Akaay, whose face isn't visible. The couple's first child, their three-year-old daughter Vamika is also not seen. The video has been shared by Virat and Anushka's fan pages.

Meanwhile, while attending the Slurrp Farm's YES Moms & Dads event in Mumbai last week, Anushka opened up about the parenting challenges she and Virat face. She said, "There is so much pressure to be like this perfect parent. We are not perfect parents, we will complain about things, and it is okay to admit it to them also. So, they know that you are flawed. Imagine kids having to live up to, 'Oh my parents are like this'. So owning your mistakes makes it easier."

Anushka also revealed at the event that she and Virat both cook for Vamika and Akaay, as she shared, "We had this discussion at home that if we don't make the food our moms made at home, then we won't be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it's so important. It's like you're passing on something valuable to your children."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

READ | This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.