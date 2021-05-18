Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni react to Hardik Pandya's latest video enjoying a walk with son Agastya

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. The actress-producer often takes to her Instagram handle to share photos and updates to treat her fans with a glimpse of her professional and personal lives. She also often takes to the medium to show her love on posts of colleagues from the film fraternity and friends from the industry and the world of cricket.

Recently, the actress took to the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Virat Kohli's India teammate Hardik Pandya where the latter is seen walking with his little munchkin, Agastya in an adorable video.

In the video, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying a walk with 'Heyy Babyy' title track in the background. He took to Instagram and posted the video with a heart emoji.

After watching the same, Anushka Sharma took to the comments section and dropped several purple heart emojis expressing her love for the little one who has taken the internet by storm.

Anushka's school time friend and classmate, and cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni too dropped heart and a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya often seen sharing cute posts of their son, Agastya. The star kid will turn one in July. Agastya recently took his first steps and the proud parents couldn't stop but share an adorable video on social media.

Take a look.

As for Anushka, she recently welcomed her baby girl Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli on January 11, 2021. The duo have maintained that they want to keep their little munchkin away from the media spotlight and hence haven't shared a photo revealing her face yet.

Meanwhile, it recently came to light that Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school time friends and were classmates too. Their pictures hanging out together have been doing the rounds on social media. Check it out here.