Anushka Sharma shares selfies with Bangkok traffic, calls it city's 'most talked about thing'; fans can't stop laughing

Anushka Sharma drops a carousel post from her Bangkok diaries, and netizens are having a field day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Anushka Sharma

It`s Bangkok time for Anushka Sharma. The NH10 actor recently took a trip to Thailand and shared a travel diary with her Instagram family. The actor`s shade is the highlight of her selfies. Before posting pictures on her feed, Anushka flooded her Instagram story with images of local cuisines, and wildlife from the city.

Anushka posted a bunch of selfies from the city with the caption, "Didn`t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here`s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic!"

Fans posted funny comments on her post. One wrote, "humari bhabhi kaise ho anuskaa bhabhi jaise ho (How should be our sister-in-law, just like Anushka)." Another one wrote, "Bangkok and Anushka reminds of her old movie badamash company." The actor also returned from her trip and landed in Delhi on Thursday night. A netizen added, "Is umer m v log bangkok jate h (people go to Bangkok at this age)." One of the netizens added, "Looks like Hyderabad AP." Another netizen added, "Not better than andheri east." One of the users added, "Your beauty can't be defined in the words." Another user added, "Looking radiant ma’am!"

Speaking of Anushka's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai's Zero. The 2018 romantic drama tanked at the box office, but Anushka got rave reviews for her performance. 

